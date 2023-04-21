American Airlines employee died at Austin airport after a service vehicle hit a jet bridge

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
SATURDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 32 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 27 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.
For the Freeze Watch, from late Saturday night through Sunday
morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
SATURDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 32 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 27 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.
For the Freeze Watch, from late Saturday night through Sunday
morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

American Airlines employee died at Austin airport after a service vehicle hit a jet bridge

  • 0
American Airlines employee died at Austin airport after a service vehicle hit a jet bridge

American Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on September 7, 2022.

 Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman/AP

An American Airlines employee died Thursday at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin, Texas, was operating a ground service vehicle that struck a jet bridge, authorities said.

Police and Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services called to the airport found the employee with "obvious signs of trauma" to his body. "Unfortunately, the male succumbed to his injuries," Corporal Destiny Silva with the Austin Police Department said in a news conference Thursday.

The incident is being investigated as an accidental death and airport operations were not affected, Silva said.

"We can confirm that Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) responded to an incident with an American Airline employee on the apron by Gate 24 at AUS earlier this afternoon," Bailey Grimmett, a public information specialist with the airport, said in an email to CNN, adding airport staff "are working closely with the airline and emergency services personnel."

CNN has reached out to the Travis County Chief Medical Examiner's office and American Airlines but did not immediately hear back.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.