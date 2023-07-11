An inmate used the chain of his handcuffs to choke an Indiana sheriff’s deputy who later died at hospital, affidavit says

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 476 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING IN KANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN NORTHEAST KANSAS DONIPHAN IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL MISSOURI DAVIESS GRUNDY IN NORTHWEST MISSOURI ANDREW BUCHANAN DEKALB GENTRY HOLT THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBANY, CLARKSDALE, COUNTRY CLUB VILLA, CRAIG, ELWOOD, FOREST CITY, GALLATIN, HIGHLAND, JAMESPORT, KING CITY, MAITLAND, MAYSVILLE, MOUND CITY, OREGON, OSBORN, SAVANNAH, ST. JOSEPH, ST. JOSEPH AIRPORT, STANBERRY, STEWARTSVILLE, TRENTON, TROY, UNION STAR, AND WATHENA.