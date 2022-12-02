As officials urge spectators to be cautious of lava bursting from Hawaii's Mauna Loa, they've also developed a safe way to see it

Weather Alert

...Very High Fire Danger on Friday... Strong winds out of the south will range between 30 and 40 mph on Friday, with gusts occasionally in the 45 to 50 mph range. Dry fuels will be combustible and with the strong wind rapid fire growth is likely in any outdoor burning environment. There could be a period of decreasing winds later this evening in advance of a surging cold front, however by late evening winds will shift out of the north around 30 to 40 mph, with higher gusts. Burning outdoors is strongly discouraged through Friday and Friday evening.