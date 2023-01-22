 Skip to main content
At least 9 dead in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California

At least nine people have been killed in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office Department. CNN correspondent Camila Bernal reports from the scene.

