Biden-Harris Administration Allocates $2 Million To Federal Railroad Administration

Washington, D.C.; The United States Department of Transportation's Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) announced today that they had been given $2 million for the state of Missouri in Railroad Crossing Elimination (RCE) funding. Across the country the RCE provides over $570 million for 63 projects in 32 states. This round of funding will go towards more than 400 at grade crossings, improve safety, and make it easier to get around railroad tracks by adding grade separations, closing at grade crossings, and improving the existing crossings that intersect roads.
Preventing blockages and crashes is one of the many ways President Biden's Investing in America plan will make a difference in citizen's day to day lives. This plan will improve safety and provide jobs. Last year, there were over 2,000 crossing collisions and more than 30,000 blockages reported to FRA.
"Every year, commuters, residents, and first responders lose valuable time waiting at blocked railroad crossings – and worse, those crossings are too often the site of collisions that could be prevented,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “As part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, we’re improving rail crossings in communities across the country to save lives, time, and resources for American families."
Over the years FRA has recieved a myriad of opposition from citizens, states, and localities about delays and disruptions because of blockages that force people to wait at crossings for hours or take alternate routes. These issues affect first responders as well, they prevent them from arriving to emergencies quickly. This program will improve the quality of life by allowing people to get to their destinations easier.
“The Railroad Crossing Elimination Grant Program is another critical tool that FRA is using to make a lasting impact on the safety and transportation needs of communities nationwide,” said FRA Administrator Amit Bose. “With these project selections and the many more that are to come, we will save lives and reshape infrastructure in ways that allow individuals to move through their neighborhoods seamlessly and safely.”
FRA also received $15.7 million for planning and $33.1 million for development and design which will pave the way for future projects. 22% of funds (127.5 million) were allocated to rural and tribal areas.
One of the forthcoming projects will be the Kansas City Riverfront Rail Crossing Elimination Study which will affect the Lydia Avenue crossing. Considering the infrastructure already underway on the Berkely Riverfront these developments will only further enhance the area. The Port Authority of Kansas City will match the federal funds at 20%.
There are over 130,000 miles of railroad tracks in the United States and improving safety in the areas they run is a priority for the Department of Transportation.
Over the next four years, additional RCE funding will be available annually. More funding to improve freight line safety, will be announced in the coming months.
For the full list of Fiscal Year 2022 RCE Program project selections, please click here. Further information about the RCE Program can also be found here.