Biden-Harris Administration Awards $2.3 Million to Delta Region Pilot Program

Clarksdale, MS; According to a media release from the Delta Regional Authority, the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded over $2 million to the region to help fund district developments.
34 local district developments (LDDs) will benefit from this funding including programs in Missouri.
“The LDD Community Support Pilot Program supports sustainable and inclusive local placemaking and capacity-building in the region,” said Federal Co-Chairman, Dr. Corey Wiggins.
“As a result of this investment, LDDs will be able to increase their capacity to help local governments across DRA’s 252 counties and parishes work to improve basic public infrastructure and create economic development opportunities in their communities" Dr. Wiggins said.
Funding will be used to help economically distressed and persisted poverty communities in the region.
Additional information can be found here.