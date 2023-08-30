Biden-Harris Administration Invests $266 million in Rural Businesses as Part of the Investing in America Agenda

Washington, The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced today that the Biden-Harris Administration is investing $266 million to help rural business owners, help lower energy costs for farmers, help generate income, and expand operations as part of the Investing in America Agenda.
These investments will be funneled into 47 states , Guam, and Puerto Rico.
Missouri is on the list to receive funding from this investment.
Some of the projects being funded from the investment include a $1 million grant in Ontario, Oregon to purchase and install a 4.51 - megawatt solar photovoltaic renewable energy system.
A $130,500 grant to purchase and install a 198-kilowatt solar photovoltaic system in Quarryville, Pennsylvania.
Finally, a $1 million grant to install a 1.58 megawatt solar array in Thorndike, Maine to help reduce carbon emissions.
The USDA is still accepting applications to receive funding until September of 2024.
Click here to see application deadlines and submission information.