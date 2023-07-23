Boat crashes into Lake of the Ozarks home, injuring 8 on board, troopers say

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 543 IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL KANSAS JOHNSON KS MIAMI IN NORTHEAST KANSAS ATCHISON KS DONIPHAN LEAVENWORTH WYANDOTTE IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MISSOURI SALINE IN NORTH CENTRAL MISSOURI CALDWELL CARROLL DAVIESS GRUNDY HARRISON LIVINGSTON IN NORTHWEST MISSOURI ANDREW BUCHANAN CLINTON DEKALB GENTRY HOLT NODAWAY WORTH IN WEST CENTRAL MISSOURI CASS CLAY JACKSON JOHNSON MO LAFAYETTE PLATTE RAY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBANY, ATCHISON, BELTON, BETHANY, BRAYMER, BRECKENRIDGE, CAMERON, CARROLLTON, CHILLICOTHE, CLARKSDALE, CONCORDIA, COUNTRY CLUB VILLA, CRAIG, ELWOOD, EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, FOREST CITY, FORT LEAVENWORTH, GALLATIN, GLADSTONE, GRANT CITY, HAMILTON, HARRISONVILLE, HIGGINSVILLE, HIGHLAND, INDEPENDENCE, JAMESPORT, KANSAS CITY, KANSAS CITY KANSAS, KEARNEY, KING CITY, LANSING, LATHROP, LAWSON, LEAVENWORTH, LENEXA, LEXINGTON, LIBERTY, LOUISBURG, MAITLAND, MARSHALL, MARYVILLE, MAYSVILLE, MOUND CITY, ODESSA, OLATHE, OREGON, OSAWATOMIE, OSBORN, OVERLAND PARK, PAOLA, PARKVILLE, PLATTE CITY, PLATTSBURG, PLEASANT HILL, POLO, RAYMORE, RICHMOND, RIVERSIDE, SAVANNAH, SHAWNEE, ST. JOSEPH, ST. JOSEPH AIRPORT, STANBERRY, STANLEY, STEWARTSVILLE, TRENTON, TROY, UNION STAR, WARRENSBURG, WATHENA, WEATHERBY LAKE, AND WESTON.