Buffalo grocery store mass shooter apologizes for racist attack as he receives sentence of life in prison

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central, northeast and northwest Missouri. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&