California's tomato farmers are getting squeezed by water crisis as growing costs continues to rise

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 20 expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and central, north central, northwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 10 AM CDT Tuesday. For the Frost Advisory, until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&