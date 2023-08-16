Dehumidifiers from several companies are on recall

St. Joseph, MO; Dehumidifiers from several companies that were manufactured before September of 2017 are posing fire and burn hazards and have been put on the recall list.
Some brands of dehumidifier that are affected by this recall are AeonAir, Amana, ArcticAire, Classic, Commerical Cool, Danby, Danby Designer, Danby Premiere, De'Longhi, Edgestar, Friedrich, Generations, Haier, Honeywell, Idylis, Ivation, Perfect Aire, SuperClima, Whirlpool, and Whynter.
If you believe you have purchased a dehumidifier that may be on the recall list, manufacturers are suggesting you return the unit to the point of sale and collect a refund.
A full list of the model numbers and brands that are on the recall list can be found here.