Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central
Missouri.

* WHEN...Now to 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

DeSantis staffer who shared video featuring neo-Nazi symbol no longer with campaign

A staffer for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is no longer with the 2024 presidential campaign just days after he retweeted a video featuring White supremacist imagery.

(CNN) — A staffer for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is no longer with the 2024 presidential campaign just days after he retweeted a video featuring White supremacist imagery.

Over the weekend, Nate Hochman, who served as a speechwriter for the DeSantis campaign, according to a source familiar with his role, retweeted a video that features DeSantis’ face over the Florida state seal that spins into a Sonnenrad, with the words “Make America Florida,” as soldiers march in the background. The Sonnenrad symbol is an alternative to the swastika and is used to show support for White supremacy and neo-Nazism.

“Nate Hochman is no longer with the campaign. And we will not be commenting on him further,” a campaign official told CNN. The campaign declined to comment on whether the video played a role in Hochman’s employment status.

Hochman told CNN that he was unaware of the connotation behind the symbol in the video when he retweeted it and took it down immediately after being informed of the meaning by a friend. He told Semafor that “it was an honor to work for Governor DeSantis.”

Hochman previously worked for The National Review before joining the DeSantis campaign. He often shared right-wing memes and pro-DeSantis content on Twitter.

Hochman’s departure comes as the DeSantis campaign has made additional cuts to its payroll, reducing its staff by more than one third as the Florida governor seeks to reboot his struggling bid for the 2024 Republican nomination.

The video, originally posted to the “Ron DeSantis Fancams” @desantiscams Twitter account, highlights news headlines of Trump for failing to build the border wall and promoting Covid-19 vaccines, as well as a clip of the former president holding a “LGBTs for Trump” rainbow flag, over a remixed version of “Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush. Then, it cuts to clips of DeSantis, including from his “Top Gov” ad and highlights news headlines like, “Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Strongest Anti-Illegal Immigration Legislation in the Country to Combat Biden’s Border Crisis” and “Florida City Cancels LGBTQ+ Pride Parade as Ron DeSantis Prepares to Sign Anti-Drag Bill.”

CNN obtained a screenshot showing Hochman retweeted the video.

DeSantis’ campaign and its supporters have frequently used online videos to promote the candidate. DeSantis’ campaign took heat from Republicans and Democrats for sharing a video created by the account “Proud Elephant,” which slammed Trump for his past support for LGBTQ rights.

“I think identifying Donald Trump as really being a pioneer in injecting gender ideology into the mainstream, where he was having men compete against women in his beauty pageants, I think that’s totally fair game,” DeSantis said in an interview with Tomi Lahren in early July.

This story has been updated with additional reaction.

