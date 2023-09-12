Drew Barrymore Show to Return to Air Amid WGA Strike

Los Angeles, CA; Writers across the country are on strike as they face "the most comprehensive assault on compensation and working conditions that they have seen in a generation."
According to ABC, the WGA has been on strike since May 2, 2023 and SAG-AFTRA joined the strike on July 14, 2023.
According to the WGA website, Studios have taken advantage of the invention of streaming services to underpay writers and actors.
The WGA is asking for an increase in compensation and residuals, standardized compensation on projects whether they are released in theaters or on a streaming platform, and to address the abuses of mini rooms among other requests.
The WGA is also asking for an increase in funds for a pension plan and a health fund.
Further requests from the WGA include requests for regulation of AI and to combat discrimination.
A full list of WGA demands can be found here.
According to CNN, The Drew Barrymore Show has announced its return to air amid this strike and has said that "We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind. We launched live in a global pandemic," Barrymore wrote.
Barrymore continued by saying, "Our show was built for sensitive times and has been only functioned through what the real world is going through in real time. I want to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience."
The Drew Barrymore Show is a CBS Network show, a spokesperson for CBS said, "The Drew Barrymore Show will not be preforming any writing work covered by the WGA strike."
Barrymore's show is not the only program that has returned to air during the strike.
ABC shows like Live with Kelly and Mark, The View, and Tamron Hall have stayed on air in the five months that the strike has been ongoing.
According to ABC, these shows are able to air during the strike because they are housed under a separate contract that is not affected by the strike.