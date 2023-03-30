Here's what we know about the guns used in the Nashville school shooting

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central, northwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&