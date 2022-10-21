Houston-area twins tell police they escaped after mom and partner were abusing them, authorities say

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THROUGH THIS EVENING... Warm temperatures and gusty southwest winds combined with very dry conditions will result in elevated fire weather conditions today. Relative humidity is expected to drop into the 25 to 35 percent range with southwest winds gusting up to 30 mph. Any fires that develop may spread quickly and be difficult to control. Extreme caution should be exercised when operating machinery around dry grass or stubble fields. Open burning is discouraged. Conditions should improve after 7pm as winds decrease and relative humidity rises.