Mattel Is Searching for a Chief Uno Player, the Salary is $4,444 a Week

Mattel is spearheading a search for a new position within their company.
The Cheif Uno Player will be in charge of playing the new Uno Quatro game with strangers in New York City and creating social media content featuring the game.
The Chief Uno Player will teach people how to play the new game, host livestreams, participate in interviews, and will be paid $277 an hour or $4,444 a week.
"We're thrilled to offer a position to the ultimate Uno player to help introduce our brand-new game, Uno Quatro, to the world." Ray Adler, the global head of games at Mattel said in a statement.
The job starts on September 13th.
For more information go to https://shop.mattel.com/pages/chief-uno-player.