Memorials grow as Highland Park community remembers the victims of a parade mass shooting

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN DONIPHAN, WEST CENTRAL CALDWELL, SOUTHERN ANDREW, EASTERN BUCHANAN, CLINTON, SOUTHERN DEKALB AND SOUTHEASTERN HOLT COUNTIES... At 425 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... St. Joseph, Cameron, Savannah, Plattsburg, Lathrop, Gower, Wathena, Elwood, Troy, Country Club Villa, Country Club, Stewartsville, Agency, Osborn, Amazonia, Clarksdale, Easton, Turney, Cosby and Amity. This includes the following highways... Interstate 29 between mile markers 37 and 67. Interstate 229 between mile markers 0 and 14. Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 43 and 55. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED