Missing Arkansas Teen Believed to Be in Missouri

Rogers, ARK; 17-year-old Serenity Lynne Black went missing on May 16th from Rogers, Arkansas. She was last seen wearing a black zip up hoodie, along with tan or grey Dickies pants. She is five foot 7 inches with hazel eyes and brown hair, she weighs approximately 120 pounds.
Authorities in Benton County, Arkansas believe Black to be in either McDonald or Barry County Missouri. Black allegedly told friends that she was running away to live with her grandmother.
Anyone with information about Black's location is urged to contact Detective Keisha Millsap at 479-271-1008, extension 3640.