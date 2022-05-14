'Not your everyday arrest:' Police relocate alligator after it turns up outside South Carolina school

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 216 IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL KANSAS JOHNSON KS LINN KS MIAMI IN NORTHEAST KANSAS ATCHISON KS LEAVENWORTH WYANDOTTE IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MISSOURI COOPER PETTIS SALINE IN NORTH CENTRAL MISSOURI CARROLL IN NORTHWEST MISSOURI BUCHANAN CLINTON IN WEST CENTRAL MISSOURI BATES CASS CLAY HENRY JACKSON JOHNSON MO LAFAYETTE PLATTE RAY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADRIAN, ATCHISON, BELTON, BOONVILLE, BUTLER, CAMERON, CARROLLTON, CLINTON, CONCORDIA, EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, FORT LEAVENWORTH, GLADSTONE, HARRISONVILLE, HIGGINSVILLE, INDEPENDENCE, KANSAS CITY, KANSAS CITY KANSAS, KEARNEY, LA CYGNE, LANSING, LATHROP, LAWSON, LEAVENWORTH, LENEXA, LEXINGTON, LIBERTY, LOUISBURG, MARSHALL, MOUND CITY, ODESSA, OLATHE, OSAWATOMIE, OVERLAND PARK, PAOLA, PARKVILLE, PLATTE CITY, PLATTSBURG, PLEASANT HILL, PLEASANTON, RAYMORE, RICH HILL, RICHMOND, RIVERSIDE, SEDALIA, SHAWNEE, ST. JOSEPH, ST. JOSEPH AIRPORT, STANLEY, WARRENSBURG, WEATHERBY LAKE, WESTON, AND WINDSOR.