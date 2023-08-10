One Year Anniversary of PACT Act

Washington, D.C.; Last year President Biden signed the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act. Sergeant Robinson was exposed to toxic fumes from the burn pits in Iraq and died of cancer.
On August 9th, 2023, according to a media release, the VA extended the benefits deadline for the PACT Act to August 14th because veterans were reporting technical issues with application process on the VA website.
Senator Jerry Moran from Kansas released a statement on August 10, 2023 “The PACT Act was signed into law one year ago, and I’m pleased thousands of Kansas veterans who were exposed to harmful toxins during their military service have applied for and been awarded disability benefits following the passage of this law and are newly eligible to receive needed health care services from VA,” said Sen. Moran. “The PACT Act transformed how the VA provides health care and benefits to toxic-exposed veterans and conducts research on the effects of toxic exposure. While I recognize implementing the PACT Act is a monumental task, I have concerns that VA has not adequately tracked how many veterans are enrolling in the VA health care system and believe that the VA can do a better job at informing veterans about the opportunity to enroll. I also remain concerned about the backlog of benefits claims and the time needed to hire and train employees to correctly process claims so that veterans and survivors are not waiting for benefits for months on end or receive inaccurate decisions that leave them waiting for years in the appeals process.”
“I will continue to work with my colleagues on the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs to make certain the PACT Act is implemented the way Congress intended and that all generations of toxic-exposed veterans receive the care and benefits they have earned,” continued Sen. Moran.
According to Senator Moran's media release, since the PACT Act was signed the Department of Veteran's Affairs has received more that 800,000 PACT Act related claims.