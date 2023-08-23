 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 105
to 115 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast and northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Overnight lows around 75 to 80 degrees
each night will minimize recovery, which could compound into
heat related illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Pittsburgh police evacuate homes near an ongoing shooting scene after officials try to evict a resident

Pittsburgh police evacuate homes near an ongoing shooting scene after officials try to evict a resident

The Allegheny Sheriff’s office was attempting to evict an individual at which point “a suspect opened fire on deputies,” according to Communication Manager Mike Manko.

 KDKA

(CNN) — An “extremely active” shooting situation is underway in Pittsburgh, city officials said Wednesday.

Shots are “continuing to be fired” after the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office tried to evict a resident in the Garfield area and the suspect opened fire on deputies, officials said.

Officials are warning residents to avoid the area as police evacuate nearby residents.

“Officers are beginning to evacuate people from the houses in the 4800 block of Broad St.” Pittsburgh Public Safety tweeted at 12:11 p.m. Wednesday.

“If you are inside, please shelter in place, dial 911, and identify your address, location. Officers will be entering to help guide you to safety.”

About an hour earlier, police asked residents to “Avoid the 4800 block of Broad Street and N. Mathilda Street in the Garfield neighborhood due to an active shooting situation.”

This is an extremely active situation with shots continuing to be fired,” Pittsburgh Public Safety said.

Authorities have not publicly identified the suspect, but there is only one, Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Mike Manko said.

The FBI said it is assisting local authorities but deferred further comment to Pittsburgh police and the sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Brynn Gingras and Kristina Sgueglia contributed to this report.