Prosecutors to call more witnesses in Alex Murdaugh's murder trial before jury visits scene where his wife and son were killed

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri... Platte River near Agency affecting Buchanan County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Platte River near Agency. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low-lying areas east of Agency begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 3:30 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 21.3 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 22.2 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late this afternoon to 19.3 feet by this evening. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&