Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow -- 6 more weeks of winter loom

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central, northeast and northwest Missouri. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&