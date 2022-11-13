Sandy Hook memorial opens to public, nearly 10 years after 26 killed in elementary school shooting

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and north central, northwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 7 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.= PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&