Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST FRIDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, snow and blowing snow.
Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting
as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold
wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast and northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 PM CST Friday.
For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

School bus video shows missing 11-year-old girl just days before her disappearance, police say

School bus video shows missing 11-year-old girl just days before her disappearance, police say

Authorities released a school bus surveillance video they say shows missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari just days before she was last seen.

 Cornelius Police Dept

Authorities in North Carolina have released a school bus surveillance video they say shows missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari just days before her mother and stepfather said they last saw her.

"Today, we are releasing surveillance video from her school bus as Madalina got off at her stop on November 21, 2022, at 4:59 p.m.," a Tuesday statement from the Cornelius Police Department said. "This is the last time we have independent confirmation of when she was last seen."

The video was taken two days before November 23 -- the day her mother and stepfather say they last saw Madalina.

Police said her parents waited until December 15 to report her missing to a school resource officer at Bailey Middle School, where Madalina is a student.

Madalina's mother Diana Cojocari, 37, and her stepfather Christopher Palmiter, 60, were arrested Saturday for failure to report the disappearance of a child to law enforcement, police said. Both are being held at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center, according to records.

"We are seeking additional witnesses outside of the family to narrow down the exact timeline of when she disappeared," a statement from Cornelius police added.

Madalina was last seen wearing jeans; pink, purple and white Adidas shoes and a white T-shirt and jacket, authorities said. The FBI described her as 4 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 90 pounds. A photo released to the public shows a smiling girl wearing a shirt that reads, "I can change the world with love."

CNN has attempted to contact Cojocari and Palmiter for comment. A spokesperson for a law firm representing Palmiter said they were unable to comment at this time.

Cornelius is around 20 miles north of Charlotte.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Tina Burnside contributed to this report.