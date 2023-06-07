Senator Hawley's Guiding Principles for the Future of AI

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, the Republican Senator from Missouri, laid out some guiding principles for the future of American artificial intelligence.
"Congress can and should act to protect Americans’ privacy, stave off the harms of unchecked AI development, insulate kids from harmful impacts, and keep this valuable technology out of the hands of our adversaries," said Senator Hawley. "Taken together, these five principles will help set the course for the responsible development of American AI."
There are five guiding principles, and they are as follows:
1. citizens should have the right to sue companies who cause harm with their AI technology in order to hold them accountable.
2. AI should be forbidden from accessing sensitive personal data without the permission of the individuals, there should be steep penalties if they misuse this technology.
3. Enforcement of age limits in order to shield minors from the unchecked content the AI might put forth.
4. Block the flow of information to foreign nations including China, in order to develop independent American AI and not aid the development of foreign AI.
5. Create a licensing system to protect consumers.
In May, Senator Hawley held a meeting with Chairman Richard Blumenthal to talk about the safeguards surrounding AI. During the meeting Senator Hawley asked Sam Altman, CEO of Open AI, and the witnesses if they should "strike that balance between technological innovation and our ethical and moral responsibility to humanity.” Those witnesses agreed that Congress needs to provide oversight in order to protect the American people.
Yesterday (June 6,2023), Senators Hawley and Blumenthal sent a letter to Mark Zuckerberg CEO of Meta about the leak of its Large Language Model Meta (LLaMA) program.