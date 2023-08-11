 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
625 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN KANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN EAST CENTRAL KANSAS

JOHNSON KS

IN NORTHEAST KANSAS

ATCHISON KS           DONIPHAN              LEAVENWORTH
WYANDOTTE

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL MISSOURI

CALDWELL              DAVIESS               GRUNDY
HARRISON              LIVINGSTON            MERCER

IN NORTHWEST MISSOURI

ANDREW                ATCHISON MO           BUCHANAN
CLINTON               DEKALB                GENTRY
HOLT                  NODAWAY               WORTH

IN WEST CENTRAL MISSOURI

CLAY                  JACKSON               PLATTE
RAY

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBANY, ATCHISON, BETHANY, BRAYMER,
BRECKENRIDGE, CAMERON, CHILLICOTHE, CLARKSDALE,
COUNTRY CLUB VILLA, CRAIG, ELWOOD, EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, FAIRFAX,
FOREST CITY, FORT LEAVENWORTH, GALLATIN, GLADSTONE, GRANT CITY,
HAMILTON, HIGHLAND, INDEPENDENCE, JAMESPORT, KANSAS CITY,
KANSAS CITY KANSAS, KEARNEY, KING CITY, LANSING, LATHROP, LAWSON,
LEAVENWORTH, LENEXA, LIBERTY, MAITLAND, MARYVILLE, MAYSVILLE,
MERCER, MOUND CITY, OLATHE, OREGON, OSBORN, OVERLAND PARK,
PARKVILLE, PLATTE CITY, PLATTSBURG, POLO, PRINCETON, RICHMOND,
RIVERSIDE, ROCK PORT, SAVANNAH, SHAWNEE, ST. JOSEPH,
ST. JOSEPH AIRPORT, STANBERRY, STANLEY, STEWARTSVILLE, TARKIO,
TRENTON, TROY, UNION STAR, WATHENA, WEATHERBY LAKE, AND WESTON.

Target recalls 2.2 million candles that pose a safety threat

Target is recalling 2.2 million Threshold candles due to laceration and burn hazards.

 From United States Consumer Product Safety Commission

New York (CNN) — Target is recalling 2.2 million candles following reports that the glass jars containing them are “breaking or cracking during use,” resulting in one minor injury.

In an alert issued Thursday, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said that the recalled Threshold candles are a 5.5-ounce, 1-wick scented candles and several dozen 20-ounce 3-wick candles of various scents.

More than 60 scents of the 20-ounce candles, such as fresh linen and pumpkin spice, are included in the recall with the affected product numbers listed on the bottom of the candle. The only affected 5.5 ounce candle is the blue agave and cactus scent.

A full list of them are available on the CPSC website.

The CPSC said that “consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles” and return them to a Target location for a refund or contact the store for a return label to return it by mail.

The agency, which has collected 19 reports of the jar breaking, said they were sold between February 2020 and July 2023 on Target’s website and at its stores. They cost between $3 to $12.

Target’s website said the cracked or broken jars are “posing laceration and burn hazards” and posted information about how to contact the company for the return process.

It’s the second recall for various Threshold candles in a few months. In May, Target recalled nearly five million candles because of similar problems.

