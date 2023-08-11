Target recalls 2.2 million candles that pose a safety threat

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 625 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL KANSAS JOHNSON KS IN NORTHEAST KANSAS ATCHISON KS DONIPHAN LEAVENWORTH WYANDOTTE IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL MISSOURI CALDWELL DAVIESS GRUNDY HARRISON LIVINGSTON MERCER IN NORTHWEST MISSOURI ANDREW ATCHISON MO BUCHANAN CLINTON DEKALB GENTRY HOLT NODAWAY WORTH IN WEST CENTRAL MISSOURI CLAY JACKSON PLATTE RAY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBANY, ATCHISON, BETHANY, BRAYMER, BRECKENRIDGE, CAMERON, CHILLICOTHE, CLARKSDALE, COUNTRY CLUB VILLA, CRAIG, ELWOOD, EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, FAIRFAX, FOREST CITY, FORT LEAVENWORTH, GALLATIN, GLADSTONE, GRANT CITY, HAMILTON, HIGHLAND, INDEPENDENCE, JAMESPORT, KANSAS CITY, KANSAS CITY KANSAS, KEARNEY, KING CITY, LANSING, LATHROP, LAWSON, LEAVENWORTH, LENEXA, LIBERTY, MAITLAND, MARYVILLE, MAYSVILLE, MERCER, MOUND CITY, OLATHE, OREGON, OSBORN, OVERLAND PARK, PARKVILLE, PLATTE CITY, PLATTSBURG, POLO, PRINCETON, RICHMOND, RIVERSIDE, ROCK PORT, SAVANNAH, SHAWNEE, ST. JOSEPH, ST. JOSEPH AIRPORT, STANBERRY, STANLEY, STEWARTSVILLE, TARKIO, TRENTON, TROY, UNION STAR, WATHENA, WEATHERBY LAKE, AND WESTON.