The Father of Modern Cloning Efforts has Died at Age 79

Scotland, Professor Sir Ian Wilmut, a British Embryologist who led a team of researchers to the first successful clone of a mammal has died at age 79.
According to the University of Edinburgh, in 1996, Professor Sir Ian Wilmut was working on a summer internship at Cambridge University in Professor Christopher Polge's lab working on animal embryos and the work he did in Polge's lab led to the first calf to be born from a frozen embryo.
Sir Wilmut then went to the Animal Breeding Research Organization (ABRO) and was involved in a project to make genetically modified sheep which produced proteins that help treat human diseases.
As the project progressed, Wilmut began studying cloning, and nuclear transferring in order to genetically modify sheep.
These efforts led to the birth of Dolly in 1996.
Dolly the sheep is the first succeeded clone of a mammal from a mature somatic cell taken from an adult animal.
According to the National Human Genome Research Institute (NIH) Dolly was the product of 276 failed attempts by Scottish researchers and was created from the udder cell of a 6-year-old sheep.