The maker of a gun used in the Texas shooting has a history of controversial weapons ads

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 296 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST KANSAS ATCHISON KS DONIPHAN LEAVENWORTH IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL MISSOURI HARRISON IN NORTHWEST MISSOURI ANDREW BUCHANAN DEKALB GENTRY HOLT NODAWAY WORTH IN WEST CENTRAL MISSOURI PLATTE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBANY, ATCHISON, BETHANY, CLARKSDALE, COUNTRY CLUB VILLA, CRAIG, ELWOOD, FOREST CITY, FORT LEAVENWORTH, GRANT CITY, HIGHLAND, KING CITY, LANSING, LEAVENWORTH, MAITLAND, MARYVILLE, MAYSVILLE, MOUND CITY, OREGON, OSBORN, PARKVILLE, PLATTE CITY, RIVERSIDE, SAVANNAH, ST. JOSEPH, ST. JOSEPH AIRPORT, STANBERRY, STEWARTSVILLE, TROY, UNION STAR, WATHENA, WEATHERBY LAKE, AND WESTON.