This is what the crisis along the US border looks like

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central and northwest Missouri. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 AM Thursday to noon CST Saturday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from late Wednesday night through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&