Tornadoes tear through Arkansas, Iowa, Illinois, Mississippi and Tennessee

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Kansas, Doniphan County. In Missouri, De Kalb, Daviess, Buchanan, Clinton, Caldwell, Ray, Lafayette and Johnson MO Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 10 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&