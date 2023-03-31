Tornadoes tear through Arkansas, Iowa, Illinois, Mississippi and Tennessee

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...In Kansas, Doniphan County. In Missouri, De Kalb,
Daviess, Buchanan, Clinton, Caldwell, Ray, Lafayette and
Johnson MO Counties.
* WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 7 PM CDT this evening.
For the Wind Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 10 AM CDT
Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
