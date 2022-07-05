Uvalde mayor says he fears a cover-up of investigation into school massacre and calls on Texas Gov. Abbott to intervene

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN DONIPHAN...BUCHANAN AND SOUTHEASTERN ANDREW COUNTIES... At 1144 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Amazonia to near Country Club to near Wathena to 6 miles northwest of Rushville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... St. Joseph, Savannah, Wathena, Elwood, Troy, Country Club Villa, Country Club, Agency, Amazonia, Doniphan, Easton, Cosby, St. Joseph Airport, Faucett and Helena. This includes the following highways... Interstate 29 between mile markers 35 and 60. Interstate 229 between mile markers 0 and 14. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH