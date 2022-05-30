Uvalde school district police chief won't be sworn in Tuesday as city council meeting is postponed for funerals

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 294 IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT TUESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL KANSAS JOHNSON KS MIAMI IN NORTHEAST KANSAS ATCHISON KS DONIPHAN LEAVENWORTH WYANDOTTE IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL MISSOURI HARRISON IN NORTHWEST MISSOURI ANDREW ATCHISON MO BUCHANAN CLINTON DEKALB GENTRY HOLT NODAWAY WORTH IN WEST CENTRAL MISSOURI PLATTE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBANY, ATCHISON, BETHANY, CAMERON, CLARKSDALE, COUNTRY CLUB VILLA, CRAIG, ELWOOD, FAIRFAX, FOREST CITY, FORT LEAVENWORTH, GRANT CITY, HIGHLAND, KANSAS CITY KANSAS, KING CITY, LANSING, LATHROP, LEAVENWORTH, LENEXA, LOUISBURG, MAITLAND, MARYVILLE, MAYSVILLE, MOUND CITY, OLATHE, OREGON, OSAWATOMIE, OSBORN, OVERLAND PARK, PAOLA, PARKVILLE, PLATTE CITY, PLATTSBURG, RIVERSIDE, ROCK PORT, SAVANNAH, SHAWNEE, ST. JOSEPH, ST. JOSEPH AIRPORT, STANBERRY, STANLEY, STEWARTSVILLE, TARKIO, TROY, UNION STAR, WATHENA, WEATHERBY LAKE, AND WESTON.