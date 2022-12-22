 Skip to main content
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35
below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and central, north
central, northeast, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes with wind chill
values as cold as -35.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

&&

Winter storm and severe cold sweeps across US

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joins CNN This Morning to discuss the winter storm sweeping across the US.

