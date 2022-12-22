...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and central, north
central, northeast, northwest and west central Missouri.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes with wind chill
values as cold as -35.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Winter storm and severe cold sweeps across US
By Aya Elamroussi, Derrick Hinds and Travis Caldwell, CNN