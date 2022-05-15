Witnesses describe horrors of mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket that killed 10 people and authorities say was racially motivated

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Leavenworth, central Atchison, southwestern Buchanan and northwestern Platte Counties through 645 AM CDT... At 555 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lancaster, or 10 miles west of Atchison, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Atchison, Effingham, Rushville, Lancaster, Lewis And Clark Village, Farmington, Huron, Cummings, Potter, Bean Lake and Lewis And Clark Vi. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN; MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH