NCAA tournament proves to be a win for local Airbnb owners

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) While the Civic Arena's updates will stay intact after the Women's NCAA Division 2 basketball players and coaches have moved on, the economic impact of hosting the national quarterfinals and semifinals tournament here in St. Joseph is not yet known.
One local Airbnb property owner says it doesn't take any expert to tell him the Elite Eight tournament has been a win-win for St. Joseph business owners.
"I have 14 properties and I wish I would have had 30 properties because when the basketball tournament was in town, my remaining inventory immediately filled up and the guests have been great, I love interacting with those guests, they're excited, and tonight is the final night, so they'll be checking out tomorrow and it's just a good thing for St. Joseph, ya know restaurants, lodging...all the way around, " said David Sandy, Airbnb property owner.
Sandy says many of his regular guests are those in town working for local companies and corporations, and he looks forward to what other events the city has in coming months.