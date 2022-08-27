Nearly 100 pets find new homes at adoption event

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Friends of the Animal Shelter and the St. Joseph Animal Control and Rescue partnered on Saturday to hold a big pet adoption event.
"We brought out just over 100 animals with us today, dogs, cats, puppies and kittens," Aubrey Silvey with the St. Joseph Animal Control and Rescue said.
This was the largest event they have ever done--bringing out puppies, kittens, cats and dogs to find new homes and with reduced adoption fees.
"We've done some smaller scale events this year and had pretty good success. This is the biggest one we've been able to do. And we were really excited for it. And we've had an awesome turnout, it's what we hoped for. So we're going to clear a lot of space to make some room at the shelter, which is much needed right now," Silvey said.
A grand total of 96 pets were adopted, meaning pets went to loving homes and the shelter getting some animals out to help with overcrowding at the shelter.
'We've just experienced a lot of overcrowding. And this month, August is usually the busiest time for us with all the kittens and puppies that we get. So we thought it'd be the perfect time to do this," Silvey said.
A truck was full of cats, kittens and puppies, while some tents set up had dogs ready to be adopted.
"So the puppies and kittens went really fast. We do still have some kittens leftover, but we brought over 40 kittens so that was to be expected. And then we've actually had pretty good success with the adult dogs too this time around. We've done several adult dog adoptions so we've had really good luck," Silvey said.
The number of animals needing new homes also shows the public how many animals the shelter has taken care of and how they have become overcrowded.
"I think for people in the community to come out and see you know, so they can understand just how many animals there are. And we have more animals in the shelter right now. So I think it helps the community see and understand like what our cause is and how many pets there are that need homes," Silvey said.
The reduced adoption fees will go towards the funds that helps get future animals vetted and healthy before they go to new homes.