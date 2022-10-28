Neighbors react to fatal bridge collapse

(KEARNEY, Mo.) One person was killed and three others were injured when a bridge that was under construction east of Kearney collapsed Wednesday.
Authorities say a contractor was killed when the structure collapsed as concrete was being poured onto the bridge deck.
A spokesperson with the Clay County Sheriff's Office says four people were working on the bridge when it collapsed.
Three got out on their own with minor injuries.
"We're sad right along with them because one tragedy for someone is, it's a tragedy no matter what and I just want them to know we are thinking of them and praying for them,” resident Stacey Milligan says.
Crews have been working on the bridge for over a year.