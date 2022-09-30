Nelson pleads guilty, sentenced to life in prison

(CASS COUNTY, Mo.) Joseph Garland Nelson plead guilty Friday to two counts of first-degree murder in the case of two missing brothers from Wisconsin.
According to court documents, Nelson has been sentenced to two life sentences without the possibility of parole that will from consecutively.
The other charges of abandonment of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, armed criminal action, tampering with a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm were all dropped.
In 2019, Nelson was charged for the murders of Nick and Justin Diemel after they traveled from Wisconsin to Missouri to retrieve a $250,000 check from Nelson for cattle.
Human remains were discovered on Nelson's property after a lengthy search in July 2019.