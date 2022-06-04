New distillery included in Ales West craft beer festival downtown

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Saturday afternoon lots of craft beer lovers headed out to the Ales West craft beer festival downtown.
Ales West is an original event in St. Joe held every year at Coleman Hawkins Park. Breweries from the local area and even a little outside of town had booths set up for tastings.
The event also included food trucks and vendors from town. Just a few of about 20 breweries there included River Bluff, Angry Swede, and Black Pony.
But we talked to the owners of a new distillery who were happy to be part of the line-up, which is not the same thing as a brewery, because they primarily make vodka.
They're located just outside of Mound City but have their vodkas made in Craig nearby.
"We had a great turnout today. We didn't know what to expect showing up to a beer fest obviously we're selling spirits. So we didn't know exactly what to expect but feedback has been great. Our gooey butter cake turned out as kind of a hit of the day it seems. So yeah it's been awesome," co-owner of R/Farm Distilling Co. Dylan Rosier said.
General admission ticket holders were able to taste a total of nearly 150 different beers, ciders and seltzers.