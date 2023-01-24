 Skip to main content
New emergency sirens installed

(RUSHVILLE, Mo.) Last week the installation of six new sires in outlying Buchanan County cities was completed.

The new sirens are located in smaller cities in Buchanan County, such as Rushville, Dekalb and Easton and will give those who live in those cities a more reliable way to be aware of severe weather.

They were installed last week, and we are working with Evergy, and they will all be hooked up this week. It's been going on for about six months, and our county commissioners made this one of their goals, and they invested $150,000 in our brand new sirens. It's a safety thing, we feel more confident that the people in the area will be notified in adverse weather conditions,” Buchanan County Emergency Coordinator Bill Brinton says.

A total of six new sirens were installed as part of the Buchanan County Improvement Plan. 

The total investment of $150,000 helped replace the previous sirens system, which included some sirens that were in place for around 50 to 75 years.

