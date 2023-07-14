New Generation Singers prepare for upcoming tour

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The New Generations Singers of St. Joseph have announced an upcoming tour for the final two weeks of July.
New Generation Singers, or New G, will be performing their summer sermon-in-song "L.O.V.E." July 15-29.
The group embarks for their Northeast Region tour, heading for New York City as their turnaround point.
New G will have performances in:
- Rochester, Illinois on July 15
- Clay City, Indiana on July 16
- Mansfield, Ohio on July 17
- East Aurora, New York on July 18
- Huntingdon, Pennsylvania on July 20, 24, and 25
- Decatur, Illinois on July 28
- St. Joseph, Missouri on July 29 at Wyatt Park Baptist
The concerts are free to the public and will begin at 7:00 p.m.