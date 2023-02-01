New inpatient rehabilitation unit coming to Mosaic Life Care

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A new partnership is going to open up new care opportunities for patients in northwest Missouri.
Mosaic Life Care has partnered with Lifepoint Rehabilitation to manage and operate a new rehabilitation unit here in St. Joseph.
We spoke with Mosaic Life Care about the upcoming services.
The new partnership between Mosaic Life Care and Lifepoint Rehabilitation will allow people in the region to access care they previously had to drive long distances to receive.
"There are no rehab units between here, Iowa, Nebraska, and Kansas, north of Kansas City,” Mosaic Life Care CEO Mike Poore says. "Many times people would forgo the care because they didn't want to travel to Kansas City, so we're proud to be able to set it here."
Poore says the rehabilitation unit will assist patients with physical, speech, and occupational therapy rehab.
"You know, how do you take care of yourself when you're back at your home? How do you cook, how do you clean, how do you make it through your home, that kind of thing. Getting back to where you want to be,” Poore says.
Poore says rehabilitation is a specialized type of healthcare, which is why mosaic life care partnered with experts from Lifepoint Rehabilitation.
"Finding the right people to do this type of care, to get people back to their homes, back to their way of life is very important to us,” Poore says.
The acute rehab will be located on the third floor of Mosaic and can hold up to 18 beds for inpatient care.
Mosaic is expecting to begin treating patients by July 1.