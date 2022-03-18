New local businesses in Wathena hold ribbon cutting ceremonies

(WATHENA, Ks.) The Doniphan County Chamber of Commerce held several ribbon cutting ceremonies for new small businesses that have recently opened on St. Joseph Street in Wathena.
They include Star Diner 36, Doniphan Nutrition, Sew Believable, Dreamy Designs and Lexi Studer Photography.
Dreamy Designs is the only store of it's kind in the town and offers ways for other businesses to make custom designs. Sew believable is a sewing shop, owned by a military veteran who wanted to turn a passion into a business.
"I'm really excited to have the store front. It's a great opportunity, not something I ever dreamed I would be doing. I think, you know, I have a lot to offer as far as embroidery and screen printing for the community. So you know, I can help other small businesses with promote their business," Dreamy Designs owner Annie Jensen said.
"This has been my dream job from the moment I learned how to sew, at the age of 16. Never thought it could come to fruition. And this past summer, walking around, just kind of stumbled upon a quilt machine. Finally in January, you know, came to full bloom," Sew Believable owner Stephanie Harveston said.
And Lexi Studer, the owner of Lexi Studer Photography, has opened her studio at just 19-years-old. She specializes in family and kids photos and is starting to photograph newborns.