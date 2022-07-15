New mental health crisis and suicide lifeline launches Saturday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A mental health crisis can be extremely tough to go through for anyone experiencing a difficult situation or thoughts of suicide.
Asking for help can be the hardest part for some people, but a new hotline that launches across the country tomorrow can make that easier.
"I think 9-8-8 is really going to lead the way and helping to normalize talking about mental health, talking about crisis, and so I think it's a big step in really reducing stigma nationwide," Missouri Department of Mental Health suicide prevention coordinator Stacey Williams said.
Missouri and the rest of the United States will have the new 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline that is intended to replace the 1-800 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
"So the 1-800 number will remain intact. We are just hoping to transition more towards 9-8-8. Because it's an easier number to remember for anybody in crisis," state lead for the Missouri Department of Mental Health Casey Muckler said.
Missouri will have 7 lifeline centers with specialists to help anyone in need and one of those will serve Buchanan County and northwest Missouri through CommCARE.
"So we have 7 9-8-8 centers that are going to be answering all of the 9-8-8 calls, texts and chats for Missouri. We basically ensured that each of Missouri's 114 or 15 counties has coverage," Muckler said.
This number will be available nationwide, but it's up to each state to operate and fund it.
"There's been a little bit of money allocated federally to states for 9-8-8 funding. Missouri received $1.8 million. Altogether, we have the total $16 million, which is what we estimate 9-8-8 to cost in the first year," Williams said.
So locally in St. Joseph and the surrounding areas--the Family Guidance Center wants everyone to know they work in conjunction with this lifeline and CommCARE to help people who are having a mental health crisis.
"What we anticipate is increased call volume, because Family Guidance Center has been partnering with CommCARE, for many, many years to run this similar service. So currently, we have a number of people call and get to CommCARE to get to our mobile crisis response team," Family Guidance Center co-CEO Kristina Hannon said.
If someone dials 9-8-8 and speaks to a specialist, and needs help or care on a regular basis, the Family Guidance Center is there for whatever you need.
"We really hope that with the advent of 9-8-8, that people really start to focus on it's, it's okay to not be okay, and it's okay to ask for help. And so we want to get those people into care quickly, because we know that immediate access to care and ongoing care has the potential to save lives," Hannon said.
There is also a lifeline center for the deaf and hard of hearing. If you want more information on this story, check the informational or coverage map PDF below.