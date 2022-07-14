New nightclub wants to offer more dancing in town

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Partying at a bar might be a typical idea for having fun on a weekend night, but not all bars are the same.
In fact, a new place in St. Joseph wants to entertain people with more than just drinks on a Saturday night.
"Our main thing is we got a VIP [room], we got live music, we have a DJ three nights a week, we have themed nights, we'll have big parties every quarter-- in lieu of trying to draw a big crowd every weekend," owner James Morris said.
The Luxe, L.L.C. is a nightclub opening Friday night, and the owner wants patrons to have a different experience from other bars in town.
"We have a large dance floor behind me, we have a pool table, two dartboards we have a VIP suite where you can call ahead, that way if we're at max capacity, you can still get in and have a good time," Morris said.
Morris came up with the idea because he wanted people to stay in town for fun at a bar or club instead of going to Kansas City.
"Well the hopes of opening this club, provide, you know more dancing in town instead of going out of town. I mean, there's no place in here when you got those small bars that has a little dance floor but nothing extravagant like here," Morris said.
And he says they already have some people reserving the VIP lounge and they want to host parties for people and groups as well.
"1 booking for the VIP [room], then we have two parties, private parties booked. And that's another thing we were going to try to dabble in is, you know, private parties, holiday parties, you know, just big parties that, you know, you can't shut down a normal bar here. If you have your parties big enough, then we'll shut it down that way it's all private," Morris said.
The Luxe, L.L.C. is located at 1900 Frederick Ave. and opens at 7 p.m. Friday night.