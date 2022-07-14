 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

New nightclub wants to offer more dancing in town

The Luxe nightclub

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Partying at a bar might be a typical idea for having fun on a weekend night, but not all bars are the same.

In fact, a new place in St. Joseph wants to entertain people with more than just drinks on a Saturday night.

"Our main thing is we got a VIP [room], we got live music, we have a DJ three nights a week, we have themed nights, we'll have big parties every quarter-- in lieu of trying to draw a big crowd every weekend," owner James Morris said.

The Luxe, L.L.C. is a nightclub opening Friday night, and the owner wants patrons to have a different experience from other bars in town.

"We have a large dance floor behind me, we have a pool table, two dartboards we have a VIP suite where you can call ahead, that way if we're at max capacity, you can still get in and have a good time," Morris said.

Morris came up with the idea because he wanted people to stay in town for fun at a bar or club instead of going to Kansas City.

"Well the hopes of opening this club, provide, you know more dancing in town instead of going out of town. I mean, there's no place in here when you got those small bars that has a little dance floor but nothing extravagant like here," Morris said.

And he says they already have some people reserving the VIP lounge and they want to host parties for people and groups as well.

"1 booking for the VIP [room], then we have two parties, private parties booked. And that's another thing we were going to try to dabble in is, you know, private parties, holiday parties, you know, just big parties that, you know, you can't shut down a normal bar here. If you have your parties big enough, then we'll shut it down that way it's all private," Morris said.

The Luxe, L.L.C. is located at 1900 Frederick Ave. and opens at 7 p.m. Friday night.

