New Police Chief Sworn In

(St. Joseph, Mo.) Monday begins a new era of leadership in the St. Joseph Police Department with the swearing in of new Police Chief Paul Luster.
This morning City Manager Brian Carter welcomed guests to The Law Enforcement Center and thanked interim Chief Dave Hart for his service to the community.
Paula Heidi administered the oath of office today for Chief Luster who served the Kansas City Police Department for the last 26 years. Luster thanked his wife and children who were in attendance, as well as former co-workers and his former commanding officer, "It's about us working together to make St. Joseph safer," said Luster.
Captain Jeff Wilson celebrated the transition, "Going forward we're excited about the style of leadership he brings to the department and looking forward to getting under his command and moving forward and making St. Joseph a safer place," said Wilson.
Wilson says Luster has spent some time in The Law Enforcement Center visiting with staff over the last few weeks, and says having been through five other police chief transitions, anytime new command is taken, there is excitement about serving the community better.
Wilson says the department can look forward to new recruitment ideas. Chief Luster takes over command today.