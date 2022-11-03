New scholarship for Missouri law enforcement academy recruits

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A new scholarship fund could help 200 recruits in Missouri pay for law enforcement academy training.
"Always one of the biggest issues is being able to pay for training, education, those types of things," Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said.
Gov. Mike Parson announced the start of the $1 million 'Missouri Blue Scholarship last week, which is aimed at attracting more people to jobs in law enforcement and to help address shortages in law enforcement agencies across the state.
"This takes all those burdens off, so they're able to get that paid and still take care of their families and attend tenant law enforcement academy and apply to local agencies for law enforcement service," Puett said.
There's a law enforcement academy right here at Missouri Western State University, which could mean more recruits applying to and attending the local academy and getting jobs at the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department and the St. Joseph Police Department.
"My current number, we have 42 recruits between the three classes. And keeping in mind that a year and a half ago the class that graduated had nine students in it. The graduation we have slated for December 9th, it looks like we'll have 32," director of the Missouri Western State Law Enforcement Academy, Commander Joseph King said.
The scholarship pays a recruit 5 thousand dollars with 200 scholarships available. This way more recruits can get the majority of their training costs paid for.
"You're looking at what, 75% of the cost of attending the academy being offset. That's a step in changing a career path or work or lifestyle for folks that they don't always consider," King said.