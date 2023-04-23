New Super Bowl-themed Shatto milk flavor hits the shelves this week

(OSBORN, Mo.) According to Barbara Shatto, there's nothing more American than apple pie and football, which is what led the Shatto Milk Company to combine the two.
Their new "Golden Age" apple pie-flavored milk is an homage to the Chiefs and their Super Bowl win this season.
"Everybody knows that Shatto Milk Company loves our sports teams in Kansas City," said Shatto, the President of the milk company. "This is our specialty bottle called 'Golden Age' where we talk about our wonderful coach, the quarterback, Kelce, the whole group on here. We want to say thanks to Kansas City and the Chiefs."
If there's one thing that the Shatto Milk Company loves more than the Chiefs, it's coming up with new, fun flavors for their customers to try.
"It is so much fun to figure out what kind of good milk would go with the Chiefs or whatever sports team we're talking about, but Apple Pie just fit for this bottle," said Shatto. "It's just been really, really fun. And we hope all the fans appreciate this as well as the team."
The new milk flavor isn't the only exciting thing that Shatto has in store though.
"We're doing some new things this year...We're starting to bring about creamers for your coffee. Real creamers with real cream, and it's probably going to be on the store shelves in two weeks," said Shatto.
The company plans to release lactose-free milk in the near future as well.
All of these new products coming in as the Shatto company prepares to hit their 20-year anniversary this June.
"It's our 20th year anniversary. Where the time went, I don't know. But oh my gosh, we've we've been through a journey," said Shatto.
Preorders have started for the milk, and deliveries begin Monday morning.
If you can't find them at your local grocery store, the bottles are available at the Shatto Country Store in Osborn.
The stock is limited to 11,000 bottles.