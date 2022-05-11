New upgrades for kittens and puppies at shelter

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Animal Control and Rescue recently got some upgrades that will improve care for cats and their kittens, and provide life-saving care for the smallest animals they receive.
"Those were donated by Nestle Purina. So these are all new to us. And they are a major upgrade from the cages we had before. So it's really nice that we have them in here," humane educator Aubrey Silvey said.
These cages are bigger than what the cats and their kittens were living in previously.
"They actually have like multiple levels now, they didn't have that before. And the mama cats have these nice little like hide boxes where they can put their kittens and it just makes them feel more safe or comfortable. So it's been a really nice upgrade for them," Silvey said.
Then there's the new incubator--that will help give life saving care.
"The incubator is amazing. We actually raised money for it through our kitten shower, so some community members donated towards this. And then the rest of that was purchased by the Friends of the Animal Shelter. It will help us really save the lives of some of the most fragile, baby kittens and puppies that we see," Silvey said.
Silvey says the incubator has a special technology they were needing.
"It has a nebulizer. So if we have you know, baby kittens that have pneumonia or something like that, those kittens usually don't stand a chance. But with this, we'll have a fighting chance to save, you know, those vulnerable animals that before we wouldn't have had a chance," Silvey said.
She adds that this time of year is when they receive the most kittens so having enough space for them is critical.
"We're in full kitten season swing. So we've got most of our mama cat cages are full over here. We've got litters of kittens all over the place. And all of our foster families are full. So we've got lots and lots of kittens. It's definitely that time of year," Silvey said.
Silvey says the shelter never turns an animal away; they've reached a no kill status for dogs, but not yet for cats. So the extra living space is necessary for the number of cats they house.
"Our focus this year is really the kittens, that's where our numbers that's where we need to save the most lives. So this is going to help push us further and get us to where we're saving more and more lives of cats and kittens, which is our main focus," Silvey said.
The shelter also wants to point out they need more foster homes if anyone is interested. And the shelter says it is still in the process of raising money and building their new shelter that will be about triple the size of the current facility.